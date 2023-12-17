Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 9.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 33.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 173,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 43,868 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 20.4% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 697,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 118,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AVNS opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

