Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Catalent by 163.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $75,000.

CTLT opened at $41.48 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Argus raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

