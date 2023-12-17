Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Catalent by 163.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $75,000.
Catalent Stock Up 0.3 %
CTLT opened at $41.48 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Argus raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
