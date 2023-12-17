Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 146,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Urban One stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. Urban One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

