Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases 351 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in ODP were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ODP in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ODP by 875.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ODP by 2,326.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 120,239 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODP opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ODP had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.11%. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ODP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

