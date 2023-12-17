Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,157 LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LL Flooring by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,062,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LL Flooring by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in LL Flooring by 30.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 385,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LL Flooring by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 210,283 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in LL Flooring by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LL Flooring in a report on Sunday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LL Flooring Price Performance

Shares of LL stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.03. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

