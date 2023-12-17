Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 2,162 Shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Gladius Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grindrod Shipping were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 317.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 4,103.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Grindrod Shipping Trading Down 3.7 %

GRIN opened at $8.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Grindrod Shipping had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter.

Grindrod Shipping Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $1.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 27.2%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.68%.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

