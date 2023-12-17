Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 9,437 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Gladius Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 370,333.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Price Performance

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.90. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $306.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.71%.

RLGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radiant Logistics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Radiant Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

