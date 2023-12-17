Gladius Capital Management LP Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.57.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

