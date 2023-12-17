Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $400.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.38. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $126.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Equities analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 193,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

