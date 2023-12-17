GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.19.

GFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6.7% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

