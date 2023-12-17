Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 91,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 55,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
FOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.
Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.
