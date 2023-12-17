Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $75.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 162.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Slj Dynasty Trust sold 28,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $2,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,442 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,520.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Slj Dynasty Trust sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $2,085,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,520.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 32,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $2,317,579.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,472,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,705 shares of company stock worth $11,293,852. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 15.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

