Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 453 ($5.69) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.
Great Portland Estates Stock Performance
Great Portland Estates Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -992.37%.
About Great Portland Estates
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Portland Estates
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is a SEC Filing?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.