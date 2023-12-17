Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 453 ($5.69) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of GPE opened at GBX 419 ($5.26) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 363.20 ($4.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 605.50 ($7.60). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 402.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 418.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -319.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -992.37%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

