Greenfield Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 24,930 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.3% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPM opened at $165.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $477.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $165.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

