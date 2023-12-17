Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) PT Lowered to $3.50

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.90 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. Analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

