H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HNNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $3.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.54.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.68%. Analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.0591 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.01%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Featured Stories

