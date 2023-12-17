Head-To-Head Analysis: Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Crown Castle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Crown Castle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Gladstone Land shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Crown Castle has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Land has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle 1 7 8 0 2.44 Gladstone Land 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crown Castle and Gladstone Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Crown Castle currently has a consensus target price of $125.94, indicating a potential upside of 11.61%. Gladstone Land has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 55.78%. Given Gladstone Land’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than Crown Castle.

Dividends

Crown Castle pays an annual dividend of $6.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Crown Castle pays out 174.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land pays out -189.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Gladstone Land has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle 21.93% 21.85% 3.98% Gladstone Land 15.27% 1.89% 0.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crown Castle and Gladstone Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle $7.07 billion 6.92 $1.68 billion $3.58 31.52 Gladstone Land $90.74 million 5.75 $4.71 million ($0.29) -50.17

Crown Castle has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crown Castle beats Gladstone Land on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 129 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 32 times over the prior 35 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0464 per month, or $0.5568 per year.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.