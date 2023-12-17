Head-To-Head Analysis: Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) & RXO (NYSE:RXO)

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) and RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global Business Travel Group and RXO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 RXO 3 9 2 0 1.93

Global Business Travel Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.80, indicating a potential upside of 44.26%. RXO has a consensus price target of $19.92, indicating a potential downside of 14.75%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than RXO.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group $2.27 billion 1.26 -$25.00 million ($0.44) -13.86 RXO $4.07 billion 0.67 $92.00 million ($0.01) -2,337.00

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and RXO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RXO has higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group. RXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Business Travel Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and RXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group -1.85% -3.16% -1.08% RXO -0.05% 10.55% 3.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of RXO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Business Travel Group beats RXO on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies. It also provides consulting, and meetings and events planning services. The company is based in New York, New York.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.