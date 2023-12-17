Head-To-Head Comparison: Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) vs. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG)

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG – Get Free Report) and Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Avid Bioservices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals and Avid Bioservices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Avid Bioservices 0 1 4 0 2.80

Earnings and Valuation

Avid Bioservices has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 132.84%.

This table compares TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals and Avid Bioservices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avid Bioservices $149.27 million 2.59 $560,000.00 ($0.17) -36.00

Avid Bioservices has higher revenue and earnings than TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals and Avid Bioservices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Avid Bioservices -8.12% -5.18% -2.16%

Volatility and Risk

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.86, meaning that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Bioservices has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals beats Avid Bioservices on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. It has two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells. SHAPE is its proprietary histone deacetylase inhibitor for topical use for the treatment of early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation has research collaboration with Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research to examine SMAC-mimetics, including birinapant in the treatment of infectious disease. The company was formerly known as Gentara Corporation and changed its name to TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation in January 2006. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support. It also provides various process development services, such as upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

