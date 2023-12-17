Head to Head Comparison: Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) versus Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Curaleaf has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -35.15% -25.33% -9.35% Upexi -16.21% -42.51% -19.60%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.34 billion 1.85 -$370.10 million ($0.66) -5.89 Upexi $96.81 million 0.19 -$16.93 million N/A N/A

This table compares Curaleaf and Upexi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Upexi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Upexi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Curaleaf and Upexi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 1 1 6 0 2.63 Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00

Curaleaf presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.19%. Upexi has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 522.74%. Given Upexi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upexi is more favorable than Curaleaf.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. Further, the company provides hemp-based CBD and cannabigerol products. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

