Head-To-Head Contrast: NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) vs. BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW)

BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Free Report) and NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of NuScale Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of NuScale Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BrewBilt Manufacturing has a beta of 5.23, meaning that its stock price is 423% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuScale Power has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A NuScale Power 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing and NuScale Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NuScale Power has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 220.15%. Given NuScale Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NuScale Power is more favorable than BrewBilt Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Manufacturing and NuScale Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Manufacturing -588.06% N/A -327.37% NuScale Power -400.21% -37.43% -26.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrewBilt Manufacturing and NuScale Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Manufacturing $1.44 million 0.21 -$7.49 million N/A N/A NuScale Power $21.69 million 37.76 -$57.07 million ($0.73) -4.85

BrewBilt Manufacturing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NuScale Power.

Summary

NuScale Power beats BrewBilt Manufacturing on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates brewing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer industry in California. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs. NuScale Power Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

