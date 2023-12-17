Head-To-Head Review: Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) versus Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Free Report) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Carbon Energy and Crescent Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Energy 1 1 5 1 2.75

Earnings & Valuation

Crescent Energy has a consensus price target of $16.88, indicating a potential upside of 41.33%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

This table compares Carbon Energy and Crescent Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A Crescent Energy $2.41 billion 0.89 $96.67 million $0.86 13.88

Crescent Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Energy and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43% Crescent Energy 0.87% 17.35% 3.35%

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Carbon Energy on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

