Head-To-Head Review: City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) and Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and Empire State Realty OP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT -6.93% -1.83% -0.80% Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of City Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $180.49 million 1.39 $16.99 million ($0.50) -12.58 Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares City Office REIT and Empire State Realty OP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

City Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP.

Dividends

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Empire State Realty OP pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. City Office REIT pays out -80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for City Office REIT and Empire State Realty OP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Empire State Realty OP 0 0 0 0 N/A

City Office REIT presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.03%. Given City Office REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Empire State Realty OP.

Summary

City Office REIT beats Empire State Realty OP on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) ("CIO") invests in high-quality office properties predominantly in Sun Belt markets with strong economic fundamentals. Our strategy is to continue to generate strong returns through a combination of internal cash flow growth initiatives and a focused value creation strategy.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

