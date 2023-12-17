Head to Head Review: Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) versus Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY)

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $3.58 billion 0.80 $65.05 million $0.81 35.40 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A $0.50 0.24

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grocery Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 2 6 2 0 2.00 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Grocery Outlet and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.49%. Given Grocery Outlet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 2.08% 7.78% 3.17% Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A operates as a subsidiary of Rallye SA.

