Head-To-Head Review: NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) & AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of AtriCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of NovoCure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of AtriCure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovoCure and AtriCure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $537.84 million 2.69 -$92.53 million ($1.86) -7.29 AtriCure $380.73 million 4.44 -$46.47 million ($0.54) -66.04

Analyst Recommendations

AtriCure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NovoCure. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NovoCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NovoCure and AtriCure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 2 5 0 2.50 AtriCure 0 0 7 0 3.00

NovoCure presently has a consensus price target of $45.29, suggesting a potential upside of 233.97%. AtriCure has a consensus price target of $60.13, suggesting a potential upside of 68.61%. Given NovoCure’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NovoCure is more favorable than AtriCure.

Volatility and Risk

NovoCure has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AtriCure has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -39.14% -46.89% -16.89% AtriCure -6.52% -6.37% -4.95%

Summary

AtriCure beats NovoCure on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma. The company also has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. It also provides cryoICE Cryoablation System that enables the user to make linear ablations of varied lengths; EPi-Sense Guided Coagulation System, a single-use disposable device used for the treatment of symptomatic, drug-refractory, and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation; AtriClip System, an implantable device coupled to a single-use disposable applier; and LARIAT System, a suture-based solution for soft-tissue closure compatible with a range of anatomical shapes. In addition, the company sells Lumitip Dissectors to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Glidepath guides for placement of clamps; Subtle Cannula's to support access for EPi-Sense catheters; and various reusable cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. It markets and sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

