Head-To-Head Survey: American International Group (NYSE:AIG) & Employers (NYSE:EIG)

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) and Employers (NYSE:EIG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

American International Group has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Employers has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of American International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of American International Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Employers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group 7.87% 10.66% 0.89% Employers 14.13% 10.56% 2.74%

Dividends

American International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Employers pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. American International Group pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Employers pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American International Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Employers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Employers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American International Group and Employers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 7 6 0 2.46 Employers 0 0 2 0 3.00

American International Group presently has a consensus target price of $69.07, suggesting a potential upside of 4.63%. Employers has a consensus target price of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.63%. Given Employers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Employers is more favorable than American International Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American International Group and Employers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $56.44 billion 0.82 $10.28 billion $5.22 12.65 Employers $847.00 million 1.17 $48.40 million $4.42 8.72

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Employers. Employers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Employers beats American International Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance. This segment also offers marine, energy-related property insurance, aviation, political risk, trade credit, trade finance, and portfolio solutions, as well as operates reinsurance business; voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; and personal auto and personal property insurance. The Life and Retirement segment offers individual retirement products, including variable, fixed index, and fixed annuities, as well as retail mutual funds; group retirement products comprising record-keeping, plan administrative and compliance services, financial planning, and advisory solutions; life insurance, including term and universal life insurance; and institutional markets products, which includes wrap products, structured settlement, pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, high net worth, and guaranteed investment contract products. The company distributes its products through a network of brokers, agents, advisors, banks, and other distributors. American International Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands. The company markets its products through local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

