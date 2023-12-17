Head-To-Head Survey: HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) versus Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HBT Financial and Summit Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HBT Financial 26.11% 17.75% 1.59% Summit Financial Group 22.04% 14.39% 1.26%

Dividends

HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. HBT Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Financial Group pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HBT Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

24.2% of HBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 58.6% of HBT Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

HBT Financial has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HBT Financial and Summit Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HBT Financial $187.77 million 3.55 $56.46 million $2.09 10.05 Summit Financial Group $176.90 million 2.31 $53.22 million $3.87 7.18

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HBT Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HBT Financial and Summit Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HBT Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Summit Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

HBT Financial currently has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.95%. Summit Financial Group has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.84%. Given Summit Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Financial Group is more favorable than HBT Financial.

Summary

HBT Financial beats Summit Financial Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, and farmland sales and services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky. Its community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as trust and wealth management, cash management, and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.

