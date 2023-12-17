Head-To-Head Survey: TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) vs. Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

TKO Group has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TKO Group and Accel Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TKO Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Accel Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TKO Group currently has a consensus price target of $111.60, suggesting a potential upside of 46.86%. Given TKO Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TKO Group is more favorable than Accel Entertainment.

66.3% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of TKO Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TKO Group and Accel Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKO Group $1.33 billion 9.86 $195.59 million $1.29 58.91 Accel Entertainment $969.80 million 0.87 $74.10 million $0.49 20.31

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Accel Entertainment. Accel Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TKO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TKO Group and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKO Group 7.12% 7.37% 4.76% Accel Entertainment 3.74% 41.22% 8.90%

Summary

TKO Group beats Accel Entertainment on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides gaming solutions to location partners that appeal to players who patronize those businesses. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, and other related entertainment equipment. The company is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

