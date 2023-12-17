Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HEINY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Heineken from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Heineken Price Performance

About Heineken

Shares of HEINY opened at $49.23 on Friday. Heineken has a twelve month low of $42.92 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16.

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

