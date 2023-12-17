Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Short Interest Up 22.7% in November

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,580,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 17,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Heron Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Craig A. Collard acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 186,496 shares in the company, valued at $171,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Craig A. Collard purchased 150,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,496 shares in the company, valued at $171,576.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ira Duarte purchased 85,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $75,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,650. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 63.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,650,000 after acquiring an additional 473,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after acquiring an additional 325,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $271.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.45% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.