HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.07) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HilleVax in a report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.07) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HilleVax’s current full-year earnings is ($3.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HilleVax’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.03) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLVX opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The company has a market cap of $709.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.45. HilleVax has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in HilleVax by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in HilleVax by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in HilleVax by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 207,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in HilleVax by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 120,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 33,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $492,000. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

