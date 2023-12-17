Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) CFO Sells $45,988.50 in Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,150 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $45,988.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $185,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 154.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 78,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

