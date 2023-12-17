Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

HMC opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 625.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,546 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,096,000 after purchasing an additional 926,171 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,306,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1,360.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 683,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 636,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

