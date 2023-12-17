Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 1,839 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $144.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

