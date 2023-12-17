Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 1,839 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $144.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.