Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 7,264 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.29 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

