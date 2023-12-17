Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 2,294 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after buying an additional 21,602,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $69.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $66.37.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

