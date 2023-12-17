Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 5,514 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after buying an additional 7,235,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Energy
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.