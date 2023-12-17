Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 664 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 6.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 29.7% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 11,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $237.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.57. The stock has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

