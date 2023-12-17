Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 397.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

ABBV opened at $154.04 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day moving average of $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $271.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

