Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,965,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,038,000 after purchasing an additional 679,156 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.