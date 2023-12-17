Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 88.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 332.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $45.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.37%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

