Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 411,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 51,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 213,278 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 189,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 145,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,431,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

