Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 94,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 27,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.0 %

Bank of America stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

