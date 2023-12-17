Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $188,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.1% during the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 134,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,333 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 54.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 30.9% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $129.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.