Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,431,000 after acquiring an additional 207,759 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,375,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,407,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,088,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,049,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VOOG stock opened at $268.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.24 and a 52 week high of $269.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.85.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

