Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

