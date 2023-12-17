Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.50.

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $253.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $258.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

