IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 987.80 ($12.40).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IGG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on IG Group from GBX 801 ($10.06) to GBX 859 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.55) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on IG Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.93) to GBX 980 ($12.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of LON:IGG opened at GBX 737.50 ($9.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.56, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80. IG Group has a 12-month low of GBX 600.50 ($7.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 828 ($10.39). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 666.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 672.44.

In other news, insider Charlie Rozes bought 1,145 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 618 ($7.76) per share, for a total transaction of £7,076.10 ($8,882.88). 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

