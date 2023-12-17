iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Short Interest Update

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $364.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 1,197.12% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $952.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -7.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,082,000 after acquiring an additional 105,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,199,000 after acquiring an additional 215,304 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 45.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,273,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,256 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 5,546,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,998,000 after acquiring an additional 665,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 12.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,011,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 437,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on iHeartMedia from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on iHeartMedia from $3.50 to $2.90 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.