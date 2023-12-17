Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Trading Up 0.2%

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMNGet Free Report)’s share price were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.38 and last traded at $33.25. Approximately 1,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOMN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter.

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

